SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

SEMrush Stock Performance

NYSE:SEMR opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43. SEMrush has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 1.60.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. SEMrush had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

