Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 8.64. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,040. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 844,084 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $71,770,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sezzle by 719.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 152,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

