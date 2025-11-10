Wall Street Zen Downgrades Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) to Sell

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of SEPN opened at $18.51 on Friday. Septerna has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $825.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 12,053.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Septerna by 79.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,396,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,100 shares during the period. TRV GP VI LLC raised its position in Septerna by 33.6% in the first quarter. TRV GP VI LLC now owns 4,211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,203 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Septerna by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 533,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Septerna by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Septerna during the 1st quarter worth $4,776,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

