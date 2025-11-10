Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $216.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.76. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $272.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Further Reading

