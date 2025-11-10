RXO (NYSE:RXO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.85.

RXO Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. RXO has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RXO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after buying an additional 7,306,537 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $56,693,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in RXO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,375,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RXO in the second quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the second quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

