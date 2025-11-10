Wall Street Zen Upgrades Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE) to “Sell”

Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Myseum in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Myseum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Myseum

Myseum Trading Down 1.4%

Institutional Trading of Myseum

Myseum stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Myseum has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myseum stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.32% of Myseum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myseum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myseum, Inc (formerly DatChat Inc) is a security- and privacy-first social media and technology company focused on innovative and creative user platforms. Its flagship platform is Myseum, your Free Timeless Digital Shoebox Social Network that makes it easier to share your photos and videos both today, and for generations to come.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myseum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.