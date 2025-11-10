Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Receives $91.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. Parsons has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.20.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Parsons by 63.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

