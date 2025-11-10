Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.75. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $160,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 337,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,017.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 21,664 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $157,930.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,369.99. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,163 shares of company stock worth $1,117,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

