Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Price Target at $25.94

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.9375.

GAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

NYSE GAP opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829,502 shares in the company, valued at $64,795,595.80. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,064 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $5,789,784.48. Following the sale, the director owned 3,453,453 shares in the company, valued at $82,261,250.46. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,064 shares of company stock worth $22,011,784. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $56,763,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at $832,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

