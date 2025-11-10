Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,289,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 193,586 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%.The firm had revenue of $436.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

