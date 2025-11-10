Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$21.20

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$15.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Canada raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

About IAMGOLD

Shares of IMG opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$20.63. The stock has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

