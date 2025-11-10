Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $96.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 532.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

