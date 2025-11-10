Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Blend Labs Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.80 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $725.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 687,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,616.06. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,886 shares of company stock worth $1,059,719. 35.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $35,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

