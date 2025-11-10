Share Buyback Program Authorized by Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Board

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 204 on Monday. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 277.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.97 million, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.29.

MOON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.33.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

