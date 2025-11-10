M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 278.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280.33.

Several research firms have commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 240 to GBX 265 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 270 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.20. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 171.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 279.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities research analysts predict that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

