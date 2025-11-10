Analysts Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 232.83

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232.83.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 69,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total transaction of £119,382.11. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 145.90 on Friday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 196.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

