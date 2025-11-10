Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) vs. Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Critical Survey

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51 Agnico Eagle Mines $10.57 billion 7.67 $1.90 billion $6.85 23.54

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 11 4 3.12

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $184.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24% Agnico Eagle Mines 32.62% 15.97% 11.25%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Augusta Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

