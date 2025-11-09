Head to Head Survey: Heritage Distilling (IPST) and The Competition

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Distilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 394 1532 1513 62 2.36

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Heritage Distilling’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling -254.24% N/A -65.59% Heritage Distilling Competitors 6.03% 7.14% 3.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -1.06 Heritage Distilling Competitors $150.29 billion $800.12 million 3.67

Heritage Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heritage Distilling competitors beat Heritage Distilling on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

