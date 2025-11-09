Head-To-Head Analysis: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) versus ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReNew Energy Global and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bloom Energy 3 11 10 2 2.42

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $95.65, indicating a potential downside of 29.52%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Bloom Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 2.41 $45.00 million $0.32 23.59 Bloom Energy $1.47 billion 21.78 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 5.77% 8.34% 1.14% Bloom Energy 0.84% 8.74% 2.08%

Summary

Bloom Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

