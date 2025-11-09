Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Critical Survey

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $30.26 million 1.73 $4.42 million $0.79 13.41 Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.38 $479.39 million $5.61 12.03

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 12.14% N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares 30.28% 7.06% 1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 11 0 2.65

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

