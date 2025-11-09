Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Financial Contrast

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tilray Brands and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Brands 2 3 2 0 2.00 Insulet 0 3 19 1 2.91

Tilray Brands presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $371.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Tilray Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tilray Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tilray Brands and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Brands -258.54% -6.79% -5.30% Insulet 10.01% 23.78% 9.30%

Risk and Volatility

Tilray Brands has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray Brands and Insulet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Brands $210.48 million 6.62 -$2.19 billion ($2.27) -0.55 Insulet $2.36 billion 9.54 $418.30 million $3.29 97.21

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray Brands. Tilray Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Tilray Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

