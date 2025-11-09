Head-To-Head Survey: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) vs. Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) and Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 16.85, suggesting that its share price is 1,585% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Old Market Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Market Capital $13.09 million 2.94 -$5.15 million ($0.39) -14.63

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Old Market Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Proxim Wireless and Old Market Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00 Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

