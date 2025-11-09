HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Financial Contrast

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 0.11% 0.07% 0.06% HTC 48.73% 6.63% 3.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and HTC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $179.32 million 2.45 -$12.45 million $0.01 3,185.00 HTC $95.93 million N/A -$106.31 million ($0.12) -10.19

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clearfield and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 3 2 0 2.40 HTC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clearfield presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Clearfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than HTC.

Summary

Clearfield beats HTC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About HTC

(Get Free Report)

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.