Cycurion (CYCU) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cycurion to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s competitors have a beta of 8.39, meaning that their average share price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cycurion alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -36.58% -31.88% -5.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cycurion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 410 709 1126 72 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 411.27%. Given Cycurion’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cycurion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -0.11 Cycurion Competitors $1.27 billion $109.95 million 21.42

Cycurion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cycurion competitors beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

Receive News & Ratings for Cycurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cycurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.