Archrock (NYSE:AROC) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Critical Survey

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 18.43% 20.40% 6.81% ProFrac -12.89% -22.78% -8.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archrock and ProFrac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $1.44 billion 2.99 $172.23 million $1.50 16.36 ProFrac $2.19 billion 0.42 -$215.10 million ($1.74) -2.89

Archrock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Archrock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Archrock has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProFrac has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archrock and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 1 7 1 3.00 ProFrac 5 2 0 0 1.29

Archrock presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than ProFrac.

Summary

Archrock beats ProFrac on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

