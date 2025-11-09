Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.57 and traded as low as GBX 93.20. Bango shares last traded at GBX 96.75, with a volume of 52,918 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 244 target price on shares of Bango in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bango presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.07.

In related news, insider Matt Wilson bought 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.66. Also, insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98. Company insiders own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

