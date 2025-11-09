Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.06 and traded as low as GBX 103. Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 105.80, with a volume of 163,851 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RGL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 140.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional REIT

Regional REIT Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. The firm has a market cap of £171.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.88.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (4.90) EPS for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Inglis acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £49,600. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.