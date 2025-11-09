Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as low as C$2.17. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 26,821 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Transat A.T. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Transat A.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$3.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$89.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

