Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,475.05 and traded as low as $2,330.75. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $2,369.0601, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,475.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,601.98.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.