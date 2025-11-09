Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and traded as low as $40.60. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $41.1580, with a volume of 50,803 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

