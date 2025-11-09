Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $16.00. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

