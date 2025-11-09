Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $34.40. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 91,770 shares changing hands.

MBCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middlefield Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 650.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

