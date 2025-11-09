First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and traded as high as $75.88. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 2,087 shares changing hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

