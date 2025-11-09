CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.33 and traded as low as GBX 277.50. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 282, with a volume of 39,157 shares.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.42. The company has a market cap of £98.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Louise Hall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 284 per share, for a total transaction of £11,360. Also, insider Seema Paterson acquired 732 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 per share, for a total transaction of £1,947.12. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

Featured Stories

