United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.
United Development Funding IV Stock Down 6.0%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
About United Development Funding IV
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
