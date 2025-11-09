Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.03 and traded as high as GBX 96.30. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 95.30, with a volume of 921,851 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 99 to GBX 101 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of £591.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 104.99% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 EPS for the current year.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

