Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.1570. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.2050, with a volume of 194,440 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
