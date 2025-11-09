Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.1570. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.2050, with a volume of 194,440 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.