Contrasting Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) & TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of TeleTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Everspin Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of TeleTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Everspin Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TeleTech alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeleTech and Everspin Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeleTech $2.13 billion 0.06 -$320.96 million ($0.38) -7.16 Everspin Tech $50.40 million 4.09 $780,000.00 ($0.03) -300.33

Everspin Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeleTech. Everspin Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TeleTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TeleTech has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Tech has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeleTech and Everspin Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleTech -1.20% 8.23% 1.34% Everspin Tech -1.06% -0.89% -0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeleTech and Everspin Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleTech 1 3 0 0 1.75 Everspin Tech 0 1 1 0 2.50

TeleTech presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given TeleTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeleTech is more favorable than Everspin Tech.

About TeleTech

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Everspin Tech

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.