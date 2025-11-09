Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.55 and traded as low as $220.1912. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $220.1912, with a volume of 502 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.86.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

