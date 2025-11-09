Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.50 and traded as high as GBX 26.85. Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 26, with a volume of 372,725 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 to GBX 79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Speedy Hire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

In related news, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £58,000. Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 10,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Insiders have acquired 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

