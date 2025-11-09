Critical Contrast: Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) & QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosus and QVC Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.17 billion 59.80 $12.37 billion N/A N/A QVC Group $9.63 billion 0.01 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.02

Risk & Volatility

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group.

Prosus has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosus and QVC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 2 1 3.33 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A QVC Group -37.71% N/A -13.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosus beats QVC Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

