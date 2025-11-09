Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.12. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 49,697 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Taitron Components Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is -127.27%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Articles

