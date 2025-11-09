Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Marketing Alliance Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.40. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

