Winthrop Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Winthrop Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

