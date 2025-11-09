Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $212.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.