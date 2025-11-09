Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases 2,095 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 232,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 457,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 76.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.