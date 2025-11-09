Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.0648

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,649.85 or 1.00247461 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,367,105,325 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

