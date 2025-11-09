CDbio Price Hits $0.0129 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One CDbio token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $6.66 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CDbio has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,649.85 or 1.00247461 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
