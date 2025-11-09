United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Dominion Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,877. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The company had revenue of $399.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,487,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,997 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 173.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,421,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 900,504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,506,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 904,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 549,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

