Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.0%

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 3,053,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,236 shares of company stock worth $1,079,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.